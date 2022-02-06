Remember Ranu Mondal who went viral due to Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANU MONDAL Ranu Mondal, Lata Mangeshkar

The singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning left behind her a legacy of exceptional music. Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, and recipient of Bharat Ratna had been a role model to many. She was an inspiration to several people who grew up listening to her songs. One such person was Ranu Mondal who became an overnight sensation after she was spotted at a railway station singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song.

An ardent admirer of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, Mondal wished to become a singer like her. Ranu Mondal's story of getting viral dates back to 2019 when a young engineer, Atindra Chakraborty recorded her video singing Lata Mangeshkar's 1972 song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal. He shared it on Facebook which became popular on social media within a day or two.

Since she became trending on Internet, she was later invited to a singing reality show and thereafter there was no looking back for her. Himesh Reshammiya who was judging the reality show was impressed by her singing and even requested her to sing for his upcoming film.

Ranu Mondal has given her voice to songs including Teri Meri Kahani, Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 and Aadat. However, Ranu Mondal's popularity did not last for long ash she was later trolled for her behaviour after she snubbed a fan in a video that surfaced on the internet. Soon after, Ranu Mondal was again slammed on social media after her picture decked up in heavy jewellery and make up for an event went viral.

Later when Lata Mangeshkar learned about Ranu Mondal she expressed happiness but with reservations. She said, "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate)."

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 in February 06 due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.