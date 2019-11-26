Ranu Mondal's lookalike takes internet by storm. Watch viral video

A video featuring Ranu Mondal's lookalike has gone viral.

Ranu Mondal took the internet by strom with her viral video where she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Payar Ka Nagma Hai'. Ranu's internet fame earned her singing contracts and she has been making appearances at various public events. Now, in another video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman who looks like Ranu Mondal is seen singing her 'Teri Meri Kahani' from Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer. The video is from Guwahati in Assam.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Dipankar Baishya who gave the termed the woman in the video as Ranu Mondal 2.0. Sharing the video, he wrote, "#RanuMondal 2.0 in (Maligaon)Guwahati. #Special Thanks to my friend Tanmoy Dey for shooting and Sharing this vdo. Vdo Rights :- Tanmoy dey"

Recently Ranu Mondal was brutally trolled for her new makeover look. The singer was criticized for her heavy and skin lightning makeup. However, later the makeup artist who had done Ranu's makeup said that the viral pictures are fake. She even shared original pictures to prove her point.

In another video that had gone viral a few days ago, Ranu was seen snubbing a fan who touched her to request for a selfie. This drew a lot of flak and people trolled for throwing tantrums and assuming herself to be a star.

Ranu had a bagged a singing contract with Himesh Reshammiya and her first sone ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ was a hit online. Her second song ‘Aashiqui Me Teri’ with Himesh Reshammiya was released recently.

