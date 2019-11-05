Ranu Mondal gets slammed for her rude behaviour with fan. Watch Video

Ranu Mondal shouts at a female fan for touching her

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal rose to fame after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyar Ka Nagma had gone viral. Ranu used to sing at the Ranaghat Railway station in West Bengal before her video had gone viral. The fame of the viral video changed Ranu's life. She became a familiar face and people praised for her singing and some even compared her voice to Lata Mangeshkar's. Music composer actor Himesh Reshammiya launched Ranu Modal as a playback singer with the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' in his film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Now another video of Ranu Mondal is being shared online where the internet sensation is seen getting angry at one of her fans.

In the video that's going viral on the internet, Ranu Mondal can be seen shopping at a store when a female fan touches Ranu's hand and request for a selfie. This act irksRanu who in turns is seen yelling at the fan.

Ranu Mondal's behaviour has been slammed by people who commented with harsh criticism for the singer. A user "Karma will be watching 24/7 karma knows how to treat her well "

Have a look at reactions: