Rani Mukerji gets teary-eyed while offering prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. See photos

Rani Mukerji on Monday visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdy

Rani Mukerji's latest release Mardaani 2 opened to a positive response from the critics and the film was received with good box office numbers making the actor's comeback all the more special. Rani visited the Shirdi Temple on Monday to offer prayers and thank god for the success of Mardaani 2. Rani got emotional at the temple as she offered her prayers with folded hands.

The actor is said to be a very regular visitor to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and visits often on special occasions.

Rani who played the role of Supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film promoted the film in an innovative way. The actress was seen interacting with police officials during the promotional events. After her visit to the temple in Shirdi, Rani headed to Nashik where the actor took part in a panel discussion to find out ways to end violence against women in the society.

Mardaani 2 which is a sequel to Rani's 2014 release Mardaani, ideals with the issue of rape and crime against women. Rani earned a lot of praise for her portrayal of a fearless cop. The film managed to woo audiences and earned over Rs 18 crore on its opening weekend.

Talking about the film’s opening, Rani said, “The response has been great. I’m extremely happy that our aim of ‘naari shakti’ has reached across so many women of the country. The fact that girls are coming out of the theatres and feeling empowered is the best, most heartening response.”

