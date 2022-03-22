Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VAIBHAVIMERCHANT/MANISHMALHOTRA Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday with Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar & others. See inside pics

Highlights Rani celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday

Taking to Instagram, her industry friends shared inside pictures from her birthday bash

Rani Mukerji, who has given the Indian film industry some of the most memorable movies of all time including 'Mardaani', 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Hum Tum' and 'Yuva', turned 44 on Monday. One of the most celebrated actors, Rani's career began in the mid-90s and she quickly shot to fame with films like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. With movies like 'Hum Tum', 'Saathiya', 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Bunty Aur Babli', the actor solidified her place in the industry. Rani celebrated her special day with her industry friends including-- filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and casting director Shanoo Sharma who took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from the bash.

Manish shared several pictures from the party and a selfie with Rani alongside a caption reading, "Happy Birthday dearest @ranimukherjee." In the same, the birthday girl was seen dressed up in a lime green outfit along with a neckpiece and loose hair. He shared another photo with Karan and Vaibhavi and a selfie with Anil Kapoor with a caption reading, "The best always @anilskapoor."

Vaibhavi while sharing pictures with Rani on her Instagram story wrote, "Happy Birthday my Jigripie," while Shanoo wrote, "Happy birthday QueenB! God bless your corner always! All ways! #ranimukerji."

Image Source : INSTA Celebs present at Rani Mukerji's birthday

Image Source : INSTA Celebs present at Rani Mukerji's birthday

Image Source : INSTA Celebs present at Rani Mukerji's birthday

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Rani opened up about her journey so far and said, "It has been an exhilarating journey in cinema so far for me and I hope that it remains the same in the years to come. I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors and technicians who have pushed me to excel on-screen and reinvent myself every single time."

She added, "I want to continue doing that with every project because I always want to push my boundaries to see where I land. I always knew that my journey will be tough but I sailed through the last 25 years with the audience's love by my side and my hard work and perseverance."

Rani was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Next up she has 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' in the pipeline helmed by Ashima Chibber.