Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Taapsee Pannu for wearing saree like Kangana Ranaut, deletes post

IMAGE Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Taapsee Pannu for wearing saree like Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at Taapsee Pannu yet again as the actress shared pictures flaunting saree and sneakers look from her vacation in Russia. Rangoli said that Taapsee has 'no talent' and copies Kangana in style. Sharing many pictures of Kangana's saree looks, she lauded the actress for her boldness. Rangoli wrote, "Kangana is a great style icon to all." Next, she said, "Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry." Another Instagram story with Kangana's picture read, "It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do."

Rangoli Chandel added, "I mean look at her who wouldn't be inspired by her." Then she shared a picture of Taapsee Pannu from St. Petersberg and said, "But but, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na… or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Rangoli Chandel's Instagram story

In the said picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen all smiles posing on the streets of St Petersberg in saree paired with sneakers. Rangoli added, "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Rangoli Chandel's Instagram story

A couple of years ago, Rangoli Chandel had taken a dig at Taapsee, calling her Kangana's 'sasti copy.' In 2019, after the release of Judgementall Hai Kya, Taapsee Pannu had expressed her praise for it saying, “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementalHaiKya”(sic).” But Kangana’s sister Rangoli had an objection about it as Taapsee didn’t mention Kangana’s name.

Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to slam the actress and wrote, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

On a related note, Taapsee Pannu currently awaits the release of her upcoming mystery thriller "Haseen Dilruba". The film, which also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband. "Haseen Dilruba", directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee", helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on OTT.

She also has Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.