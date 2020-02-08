Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut with Hollywood star Marlon Brando

Kangana Ranaut, Marlon Brando

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has compared the actress with Hollywood star Marlon Brando. In a series of tweets, Rangoli said that the similarities between the two are too out there to ignore. Rangoli added that both of them have fought to ask the right questions. Rangoli tweeted, "I can’t pretend not to see many similarities here, Kangana has always been upset about disrespected portrayal of Hindus ( Native Indians) like great talent Brando, Kangana too gained huge respect nation wide,”

In another tweet, Rangoli said, "she too used her popularity to ask imp questions, she too refused honours given to her by film awards, Wow!! Getting goosebumps.”

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

Marlon Brando who won the Oscars awards for the Best Actor in the year 1973 for his role in The Godfather, refused to attend the awards. Brando asked Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to attend the awards on his behalf and told the audience that Brando “very regretfully cannot accept this generous award” because of the depiction of Native Americans in films and television series.

Kangana too has kept away from awards and often the slammed Bollywood awards for manipulation and biases. Kangana has been felicitated with the National Film Awards thrice.