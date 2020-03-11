Rangoli Chandel and makers of Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' slam 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan

Makers of Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' slam 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, known for her explosive tweets has once again engaged in a Twitter fight with none other than Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan. It all happened when the filmmaker accused the Queen actress to waste money in making Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi famous due to which her next film Dhakkad was shelved. Rangoli claimed that Khan apologized for his remarks to Kangana, Dhaakad director Razneesh Razy Ghai and producer but will soon receive legal notice for making these statements to a publication.

Rangoli tweeted, "This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one." Rangoli, in a series of tweets, revealed the money Kangna's solo films have made and said, "Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage."

Have a look at Rangoli's tweets here:

This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one .... https://t.co/9F3AcD8hh2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Kya matlab lallu kahin ke Kangana making films after films launched her studio also, if right now she signs all she gets offered she will be booked for next ten years ... she is generating so much work meanwhile Bollytards generating gossip and rumours 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

In previous tweets, Rangoli attacked Ahmed and his films and wrote, "Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati."

Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Dhaakad director Razneesh tweeted, "Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false.A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for.DHAAKAD is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this June."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page