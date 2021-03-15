Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF, RJ NILANJAN Rangeela trio A R Rahman, Mehboob & Ahmed Khan come on board for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2

After 25 years, the music maestros who created hits from Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 romcom Rangeela, A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan have come together for Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. "AR RAHMAN - MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM... #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2... Stars #TigerShroff... Directed by #AhmedKhan... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... 3 Dec 2021 release," he tweeted.

The popular trio has teamed up to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman differently in the past. Ahmed during his 'Rangeela' days and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala during 'Highway' and 'Tamasha' where the music of both the films had touched the audience's heart.

Interesting this time the 'Jai Ho' composer will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action-packed film like Heropanti 2 whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film.

The expectations of the viewers are only going to rise with Tiger Shroff's action and Rahman's music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the Heropanti 2 is expected to go on floors soon.

Tiger Shroff treated his fans with a surprise as he turned a year older last month as he revealed the release date and the new poster of the film. The actor took to his Instagram and shared his look from the film. He wrote, "My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Let’s celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas" followed by a heart emoticon.

- with ANI inputs