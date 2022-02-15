Randhir Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor showers love on 'best man in world' with priceless picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor showers love Randhir Kapoor

It's Randhir Kapoor's birthday today! Born on February 15, 1947, Randhir happens to be the son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, grandson of actor Prithviraj. On the celebratory occasion, Randhir's daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to social media and penned a heartfelt wish for her daddy dearest. Sharing a priceless monochromatic pic featuring mom Babita resting on Randhir Kapoor’s shoulders, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba."

Randhir Kapoor made his first screen appearance in Shree 420 when he was just a kid. His directorial and acting debut happened with Bollywood film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. He impressed fans with his otherworldly charm and acting in various movies like Dharam Karam, Jawani Deewani, Chacha Bhajija, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai amongst others. In his career, Randhir even helmed movies like Heena, Dharam Karam.