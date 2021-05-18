Image Source : INSTA/OFFICIALACCOUNT Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged, a hospital source said Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28. "(Randhir Kapoor) He is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday," a hospital insider told PTI. He was previously shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a day or two.

Randhir Kapoor tested positive for the deadly virus on April 28 and was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai following breathing difficulties.

"Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," confirmed Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his two younger brothers -- Rishi Kapoor (67) due to cancer and Rajiv Kapoor (58), following a heart attack, within a span of one year.

He is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", "Jawani Diwani" and "Raampur Ka Lakshman". Some of his recent outings include the "Housefull" series.

-With PTI, ANI inputs