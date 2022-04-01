'I don't have dementia, am perfectly fine': Randhir Kapoor counters nephew Ranbir's claims on his health

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Randhir Kapoor with daughters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and wife Babita Kapoor

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor recently said that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is in the early stages of dementia

Ranbir said that Randhir Kapoor asked to speak to late Rishi Kapoor after watching Sharmaji Namkeen

Randhir Kapoor is the father of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is in the early stage of dementia, his nephew actor Ranbir Kapoor had revealed recently. Dementia is characterised by the loss of cognitive functioning- thinking, remembering, and reasoning. It interferes with a person's daily life and activities. As people grow older, they become more prone to this condition.

Read: Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir has dementia, confirms Ranbir saying he wanted to see Rishi Kapoor

However, quashing Ranbir's claims, Randhir outrightly denied that he is suffering from dementia. When asked, He told ETimes, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago." In April 2021, Randhir, the father of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, contracted COVID, but soon recovered.

Read: Anupam Kher shares last pic with his father Pushkar Nath: He longed to go to his home in Kashmir

When asked why Ranbir said he has dementia when he does not, Randhir further said, "Ranbir ki marzi; he is entitled to say what he wants."

According to Ranbir, Randhir recently saw Sharmaji Namkeen, which marks the last screen appearance of his younger brother, actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi passed away at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukemia. In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir said when Randhir saw the film, his instant reaction was to call Rishi.

"I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let’s call him,'" Ranbir said.

Randhir, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor, lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, in a span of ten months. Rajiv passed away aged 58 in February, last year. The veteran's sister, Ritu Nanda, also passed away in 2020.

After Rishi's passing away, the makers had contemplated getting Ranbir on-board to finish the film using VFX. The role was eventually played by actor Paresh Rawal.

(With PTI inputs)