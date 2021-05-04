Randeep Hooda urges all to contribute for oxygen concentrators and save lives during COVID 19 crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is one of the recent celebrities who have come forward to help in the time of COVID 19 crisis and spread awareness about coronavirus. At a time when the country is facing an oxygen shortage, the actor took to Instagram sharing a video urging all to donate for oxygen concentrators to help those in need and save lives. In the video, he is seen standing with multiple placards reading about how people are dying due to the oxygen shortage as covid wrecks havoc across the nation.

"It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do you bit to help India breathe. Visit link in bio to make your contribution," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, the actor will be seen essaying a negative role in the upcoming film Radhe, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Last week, Salman Khan's production house officially launched a new poster of the star's upcoming action drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" featuring Randeep Hooda as Rana, the film's antagonist.

The poster shows Randeep Hooda in a black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses. "Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy #Radhe #EidWithRadhe," said the caption of the image, on the official Instagram page of Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Radhe" also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.