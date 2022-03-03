Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai hospital, to be discharged soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRIKANTA_LOHAR Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday underwent knee surgery at a city hospital after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series "Inspector Avinash". A source close to the actor said Hooda suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month. The 45-year-old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1 and was operated upon by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"He underwent surgery last evening. He will be discharged in a couple of days. It is the same knee that he injured while filming 'Radhe' and had to be operated on," the source added.

Based on real-life events, "Inspector Avinash" is a dramatic retelling of the life of the titular cop dealing with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Hooda will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series "CAT". Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture from one of the stills from the upcoming revenge series. In the first look, the 'Highway' actor looks fierce while donning a leather jacket. He also sported a heavy beard and a turban. The actor could also be seen holding a gun with him. "CAT is outta the bag! Heres a glimpse into the world of #Cat," Randeep captioned the post.

The series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan'. Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy. The show will be out soon on the streaming giant.

(With inputs from PTI)