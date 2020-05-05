Randeep Hooda takes a jibe at those queuing up for liquor with 'Extraction' meme

Sharing the photo, Randeep Hooda wrote on Instagram, “Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like ...”

As the government has allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen after almost 40 days of the lockdown, serpentine queues were seen as people thronged the shops. Images and videos from across the country surfaced on social media. Some images were quite disturbing as people conveniently flouted social distancing norms. Netizens took to social media to express their concern. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to express their views on the opening of liquor shops. Actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Netflix's Extraction took a dig at booze lovers with a still from his latest outing.

Sharing a picture of himself with an injured arm in an improvised hand sling, the actor has a gun in his other hand. Sharing the photo, he wrote on Instagram, “Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like ...”

Talking about Extraction, Randeep had told IANS that he is happy to break stereotypes of Indian characters in a Hollywood project. “I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier.”

He added, “I haven’t done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven’t done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part.”

Extraction stars Thor fame Chris Hemsworth. It also stars Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently confirmed a sequel to Extraction. Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are expected to return. "The deal is closed for me to write ‘Extraction 2' and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Joe told deadline.com." "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," he added.

