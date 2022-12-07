Randeep Hooda opens up on his upcoming web series 'CAT': 'the soundtrack appeals to me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Randeep Hooda opens up on his upcoming web series CAT

Randeep Hooda, who is currently making headlines for his upcoming web series 'CAT', gives a brief about his role and the compositions that go in sync with the entire plot and feel of the show.

The 'Highway' actor will be seen playing the role of Gurnam Singh, who is a simple and innocent man trapped in a drug trafficking conspiracy and the story revolves around what all he has to face because of the involvement of some powerful people. "The character of Gurnam Singh is very close to my heart because of how complex and layered he is. You could love or hate him, and you wouldn't be wrong to do either."

There are about eight tracks in the album that are composed by V Rakx Music and penned by Toofan Singh Gill and CA Rudra. They are sung by Swarjit Singh, Jaz Dhami, Sanj V and Lovleen Kaur.

He adds about the songs and music of the series which he found as exciting as his role. "Along with my role, the soundtrack appeals to me a lot. V Rakx and the others really did a stunning job all around, especially with 'Tutde Star'."

Actress Hasleen Kaur adds about her working experience with Randeep and says: It has been an enriching experience to work with someone as accomplished as Randeep Hooda. I have learned so much from him and the entire cast. While 'CAT' is intense and action-packed, it brings out an authentic Punjabi setting be it the dialogues, the locations, and even the soundtrack... which I really hope makes it into everyone's playlist soon."

The crime thriller is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. It is centered around a simple and innocent man, who gets trapped in a drug trafficking conspiracy between gangs, police, and politicians. How he deals with it is what is to be seen in the series.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The web series features Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar. The show will be released on Netflix on December 9.

Also read: Netflix titles put scamsters Anna Sorokin and Simon Leviev on Google's Most Searched People of 2022

Latest Entertainment News