Randeep Hooda suffers injury on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai set

Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of lead antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Randeep Hooda who will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai has suffered an injury during the shoot of action in the film. During the shoot suffered a dislocation after which he was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Randeep was discharged after treatment and is recovering well now.

Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned for the film and he reportedly has signed a special stunt team to design the action sequences for the film. Salman and Randeep will be seen taking one on one in the action sequences in the film that could also include a shirtless fight sequence along with a smoke fight, hand to hand action sequence and a gun shoot out sequence. Previously Randeep and Salman together in Kick and Sultan.

Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being directed by Dabang 3 Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Salman took to his Instagram to share pictures from the Muhurat shot and reveal the cast of the film.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aajkal Love which features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He will also be seen in Rat on Highway.

