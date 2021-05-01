Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda hits villainous mode as Rana in Salman Khan starrer Radhe's new poster

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda released his first look from Salman Khan starrer upcoming action drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" on Saturday. The actor featured as Rana, the film's antagonist in the new poster. The poster shows Randeep Hooda in a black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses. Sharing his look, the actor wrote, "Rana #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (sic)."

Radhe is presented by Salman Khan Films. The production company also shared the film's new poster on Instagram and introduced Randeep's character, "Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy #Radhe #EidWithRadhe," the caption read.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The trailer of Prabhudeva directorial got fans excited and they showered the actors with immense love and praise. Hashtags, 'Salman Khan' and 'Radhe' became the top trends on Twitter.

Watch Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai trailer here-

The film is scheduled to open theatrically on Eid 2021 across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols and will be available on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

