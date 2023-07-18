Randeep Hooda distributes ration to flood-hit people in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda, apart from being a good actor, is also loved by people for his big heart. He is often seen helping people during difficult times. Recently, the 46-year-old actor was seen on the ground in the flood-hit areas of Haryana helping the people with ration. The actor was seen in a picture distributing daily essentials to the people along with his girlfriend Lin Laishram. A picture of the actor was shared by Khalsa Aid in the Stories section of their Instagram account.

In the picture, Randeep can be seen wearing a saffron-coloured headgear as he hands out a bottle of cooking oil to a survivor as he is surrounded by the volunteer team. A few years ago, he was also seen serving meals to the people during the Kerala floods.

Randeep Hooda on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

The film, which is based on the controversial political figure and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, also marks Randeep's directorial debut.

The actor had notified about the completion of the film through his social media and also shared the misconceptions about his diet during the filming of the project.

The actor wrote in the caption, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast, and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen (sic)."

Apart from this, he also has numerous projects in his hands including Anaari Is Back, Rat on a Highway, and 21: Battle of Saragarhi, which have completed filming and are in the post-production process.

