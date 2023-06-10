Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal pre-teaser to be unveiled on June 11

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

The highly awaited combination of actor Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for their film 'Animal,' is set to release its pre-teaser tomorrow, June 11th, at 11:11 AM. Director Vanga along with Producer Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series took to their social media pages to announce this thrilling news, igniting a wave of excitement amongst the audience.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "Animal PRE - Teaser tomorrow. June 11, 11:11 AM #Animal in cinemas on 11th August."

Earlier the makers had unveiled the first look poster of the film of the Sanju actor in which he was seen holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette.

This classic saga will also star Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 11 in 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Not just Animal and OMG 2, Gadar 2 is also set for release on the same date. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsha Sharma will all reprise their leading roles in the Anil Sharma-directed movie, which is a sequel to 200 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Amid speculations of the film being postponed, the makers of Animal haven’t made any official announcement yet.

The Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi film after the successful Kabir Singh. It is said to be that the film revolves around a gangster family, with Mandanna playing Ranbir’s wife and Anil Kapoor his father.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Whereas Rashmika was last seen in Vaarasudu

alongside Thalapathy Vijay. She will next be seen with Allu Arjun in the second installment of Pushpa.

Latest Entertainment News