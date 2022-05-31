Ranbir Kapoor touches SS Rajamouli's feet at Brahmastra event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RANBIRKUNIVERSE Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli at an event in Visakhapatnam

Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli were in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday for a divine and special start to the journey of the yet-to-be-released Brahmastra. During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli sought the blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre.

Brahmastra, one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by moviegoers all over the world. Rajamouli will the presenting the film to the Telugu language audience. At an event, the teaser of the film was launched and all the major characters from the film were introduced.

At the event, when Ranbir spoke to the fans, he was introduced on the stage by Rajamouli himself. As Ranbir arrived, he touched the filmmaker's feet as a sign of reverence. The video is going viral on social media. Earlier, when the posters of Brahmastra were launched in Rajamouli's presence, the Sanju actor touched his feet.

Starring Alia Bhatt, the multilingual blockbuster will be released on September 9 worldwide, and will also have Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie's trailer will be launched on June 15.

(With IANS inputs)