Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANBIRKAPOOR.FC Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal with Anil, Parineeti & Bobby deol

The New Year 20221 brought new exciting announcements! Just as we rang in the new year, Bollywood celebrities Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor announced their new film titled Animal, helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will witness actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and will also star Bobby Deol. The makers, as well as the celebrities, took to their social media to share an announcement video and hinted that the film will be an intense family drama.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "It keeps getting bigger and better! 2021 you already have my (heart) Presenting #ANIMAL." On the other hand, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can't wait for our journey to begin." Bobby Deol said, "It's time for double celebration... 2021 belongs to #Animal & this power-packed team! Let the whistle go louder"

The video shows the names of the star cast with Ranbir Kapoor's monologue in the audio background. He can be heard asking his father to his son in his next birth so that he can show how to love. Animal is being produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films, the actor is already loaded with Bollywood projects. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite beau Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Ranbir also has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next film with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.