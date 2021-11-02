Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Ranbir Kapoor to pay tribute to Diego Maradona via football match

Celebs will be seen playing the match just days after the launch of Amazon Original Series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream', a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in '86.

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 17:51 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty and Vivian Dsena, among several others, are coming together to play a special football match in honour of the Argentina football legend Diego Maradona.

The match will be held on November 3 at Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai.

Also, celebrities will be seen playing the match just days after the launch of Amazon Original Series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream', a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in '86.

Diego Maradona passed away last year on November 25. He was 60 when he breathed his last.

-ANI

