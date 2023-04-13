Ranbir Kapoor talks about how he never made eye contact with Rishi Kapoor: 'Papa was very strict'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOOR Ranbir talks about how he never made eye contact

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is married to Alia Bhatt and is content with his private life as a family man. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his bond with his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, the actress was quizzed about never making any eye contact with Rishi Kapoor. He replied, "Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously."

He further spoke about inheriting religious thoughts from his father. "I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I'm like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out," said Ranbir.

The actor was also asked about one piece of advice he would like to give to his younger self, to which he replied, "I will tell him to spend more time with his father."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

