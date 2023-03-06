Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NEETU54 Ranbir Kapoor speaks out about his father Rishi Kapoor’s death

Ranbir Kapoor, who is preparing to release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, recently revealed how his life changed following the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died while Ranbir was filming ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’. Ranbir said in an interview that the biggest thing that happens in life is losing one of your parents. He said this is more likely to occur as you approach your forties and nothing can prepare you for that. This, however, “does bring the family closer together and teaches you about life,” Ranbir said.

He went on to say that life is full of ups and downs, and that we as individuals are constantly evolving. He was fortunate to marry Alia Bhatt last year and was blessed with a baby girl. “There were ups and downs. But that is life,” Ranbir added.

Ranbir said he was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera at the time his father was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment. There are amazing memories when he sees Brahmastra now, but there are certain scenes that remind him of moments such as his father was undergoing chemotherapy or was on a ventilator at the time. But he won't realise how much it helps him for a couple of years, he added.

‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’, a romantic comedy, is his upcoming release. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, marks the actor’s return to the genre following 2013’s ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’.

