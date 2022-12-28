Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
  Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer to end 'drought of fun love stories' in Bollywood

Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a romance where quirk and sass fall in love with each other.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 23:57 IST
Ranbir-Shraddha film to end 'drought of fun stories'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Ranbir-Shraddha film to end 'drought of fun stories'

Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is set to end Bollywood's long drought of fun love stories. The maker of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir-Shraddha- starrer in the first quarter of 2023.

The film marks many firsts. Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are working together for the first time. Added to this, the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha is another big attraction. Coupled with the whacky title, these elements come together to make 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' the most promising love story of 2023.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song. The excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors. with the title and teaser, the expectations are running high.

The teaser shows Shraddha and Ranbir, deeply in love, walking towards each other at Gurugram's CyberHub. Sharing the news, Shraddha took to her social media and wrote, "And the title is…… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo."

Presented by T-Series, the film is set for a Holi release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

