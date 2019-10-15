Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday of a young fan in an adorable way. Watch video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is the heartbeat of many fans. Despite being away from social media, the actor's video or pictures manage to hit the internet. He is known for always keeping the heart of his fans and in the latest viral video, he is seen doing the same as he celebrates the birthday of a young fan. The video will surely bring a smile on your faces.

In the video, you can find Ranbir smiling by the side of the kid as she cuts her birthday cake. The actor went on to say the birthday song for her later which both feed each other cake. They even posed for the camera and looked all happy. Have a look at the video here:

Just a few days back, the look of the actor from his upcoming dacoit drama Shameshra got leaked on social media. He was seen in a white dhoti or pajama along with a white vest.

In an interview to PTI, the actor opened up about his role in the film and said, ''Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then."

The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra which will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

