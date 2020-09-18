Ranbir Kapoor’s throwback family pic including dad Rishi Kapoor will make you nostalgic

Image Source : TWITTER/@VINTAGEMUVYZ Late actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his family on daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wedding festivities in a throwback pic

It hasn’t been a very good year for Bollywood as we lost a lot of gems from the industry. And one amongst them was veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who entertained us onscreen for decades. After his sad demise, the actor’s fans keep remembering him by sharing his old pictures on social media.

Recently, a fan page shared a lovely throwback pic of the late star with his family on Twitter. The photo features Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Going by the picture it seems like they all were present in Riddhima’s wedding festivities as she is seen with Mehendi and Chooda in her hands. Everyone is all smiles and looks very happy while posing for the picture.

Isn’t Riddhima looking simply beautiful? Well, one can surely make out that how happy she must be from that lovely glow on her face.

Meanwhile, talking about the family’s recent celebrations, the Kapoors gathered to celebrate Riddhima’s 40th birthday bash. Everyone right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor were present in the fam-jam. As soon as the pictures were uploaded they went viral on the internet.

Apart from the party, Riddhima’s mother Neetu Singh shared a heartfelt note for her daughter’s special day on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness.”

