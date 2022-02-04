Ranbir Kapoor recreates lady love Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi signature namaste pose | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YOGEN SHAH, ALIA BHATT Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has once again proved that he is ladylove Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleader. On Friday (February 4), when the paparazzi asked him how he liked the trailer of girlfriend Alia Bhatt's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor turned around and raised his arms over his head for the signature namaste pose of the actress from the film.

Ranbir's epic reaction took everyone by surprise and shutterbugs could be heard saying "Arey baap rey!" In no time, the video went viral on social media platforms. It was a treat for Ranbir and Alia's fans and they could not stop themselves from sharing their reactions on the internet. One of them wrote, "Proud boyfriend." Another said, "This is something out of your imagination."

Have a look:

Alia has been receiving some rave reviews from her friends and well-wishers in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to praise Alia. She wrote, "Uff, outstanding, Alia Bhatt (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Amazed by Alia's performance, Anushka Sharma said, "What a firecracker if a trailer and actor Alia Bhatt (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma reacts to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

The period drama, which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Ajay Devgn also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

After being delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is now slated to release in theatres on February 25.