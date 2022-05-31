Ranbir Kapoor reaches Visakhapatnam for Brahmastra promotions, gets garlanded through a crane l Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor welcomed with huge garland in Visakhapatnam

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his director friend Ayan Mukerji have already started promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. After getting delayed several times the film will release on September 9. The duo visited Andhra Pradesh’s port city Visakhapatnam Tuesday morning in matching white traditional clothes.

Ranbir enjoys a crazy fan following across India and the actor was welcomed in the city by his fans in a surprising manner. Many videos and pictures from his Visakhapatnam visit are doing rounds on the internet. As soon as his flight touched down in Visakhapatnam, he got a huge welcome at the airport. Director SS Rajamouli himself came to the airport to pick up Ranbir and Ayan. Their fans showered the flower petals on the actor and the director to welcome them to their city.

Not only this, the actor received a welcome as he was garlanded with rose and marigold flowers. The garland was so huge that it was lifted with the help of a crane. A video of Ranbir with the garland is viral on the internet. In the video, a huge garland can be seen around the actor, who is standing on the sunroof of the car. He is seen shaking hands with his fans and expressing his gratitude by joining hands.

They all first went to seek blessing at Simhachalam temple. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor and director also got a sand art gift for their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Later they changed their clothes and took part in a meet and greet event with ace film-maker SS Rajamouli. Ranbir was seen wearing a navy blue shirt and denim pants with brown boots, while Ayan opted for a reddish-orange shirt and denim pants with white sneakers and SS Rajamouli was seen wearing a blue shirt with white pants and black boots.

For the unversed SS Rajamouli will be presenting Brahmastra in four different languages that are Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alia Bhatt, who is the leading lady in the film Brahmastra, was missing from the promotion as she is currently busy shooting her first Hollywood project with Gal Gadot.