Ranbir Kapoor to beef up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, will train for 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role in Animal

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor will begin shooting for Animal after June

Animal will see Ranbir playing two versions of his character

The movie co-stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

One of Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited films is Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His co-stars in the movie are Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Parineeti Chopra quit the movie due to other work commitments and Rashmika has replaced her. Apart from reports coming in that Animal it is a dark crime drama, nothing much is known about it. The movie will be beginning shoot in June and is expected to release next year.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor's net worth will blow your mind: Fancy car collection, luxurious Mumbai homes and more

In an interview, Ranbir spilled some beans about his role in Animal and the prep he is doing for it. Ranbir confirmed that he will be gaining muscle for the film and will undergo specialised training for two months ahead of shoot. Ranbir will be playing a younger version of his character and an older version and for the latter, he will sport a beefed-up look.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding update: Couple to tie the knot on April 14, confirms latter's uncle

As per IANS, Ranbir said, "There is a younger version of the character where I will be the same, then version of the character which is muscular so we will take a couple of months to build muscles and I think that's going to be very challenging for me. After Sanju, this will be the second time I am doing this so I am really looking forward to that journey with my trainer. As I'm getting older, losing fat gets a little tougher. I think my trainer has really helped me understand my body better in terms of diet and fitness."

Ranbir is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com, with Shraddha Kapoor. The new on-screen pair has been shooting for the movie in Mumbai on a set. In this film, he sports a leaner look as it is a rom-com. "The demand was to look lean, fit and not have a muscular body, have a lean face and toned body," Ranbir said.

Meanwhile, his marriage with Alia Bhatt is happening in mid-April. The couple will be tying the knot as per Punjabi traditions in Mumbai, at Ranbir's property. Post this, Ranbir's Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will release, followed by the much-awaited Brahmastra- Part 1.