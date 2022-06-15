Ranbir Kapoor 'not coming' on Koffee With Karan 7, says 'have paid the price for too long'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN JOHAR Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar

Ranbir Kapoor who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra was one of the first anticipated guests for Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan's latest season. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans were excited to witness Ranbir with his wife and co-star Alia Bhatt answer those juicy questions. However, in a sad state of affairs, we might not see this happening anytime soon as host Karan revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his wish to not appear on the new season of the show as a guest. Karan also shared his reasons for making the request.

While speaking to Film Companion, Karan said, "Ranbir Kapoor has already told me 'I am not coming on your show'. He is like, 'I'd have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself'." Imitating Ranbir, the filmmaker added, "Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show)."

Ranbir Kapoor who has appeared on the chat show multiple times had earlier also spoken about the show in a similar manner. In 2017, soon after doing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Karan Johar, Ranbir had said on the AIB Podcast, "I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him 'I don't wanna come.' Me and Anushka (Sharma) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair."

For the unversed, Karan Johar will be making a comeback with his much-talked-about talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. The show which has hosted Bollywood's popular faces including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and several others is known for bringing out gossip and controversies in the entertainment industry. The show will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar, instead of being telecast on Star World.