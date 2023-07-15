Ranbir Kapoor harassed by fan for selfie; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor harassed by a fan

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly harassed by a young biker in Mumbai who tried to click the former's photo without his 'consent'.

The video on paparazzo Varinder Chawla's Instagram shows a boy in a blue shirt forcibly trying to take Ranbir's photo through his car window. Ranbir's driver can be seen lowering the window pane and asking the boy to move forward. The biker can then be seen replying back to the driver and clicking more pictures of Ranbir.

The viral video didn't go well, and netizens and fans commented, "This is literal harassment." "Stupid fan. This is why bodyguards beat up these guys," said another."Omg, this guy should be arrested for intrusion." More shared their comments: "Some people don't really know the meaning of privacy."

On the work front, Ranbir has 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Bandanna in the pipeline. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 11 in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's pre-teaser was finally unveiled on Sunday. It quickly went viral on the internet and garnered mixed reactions. While some praised Ranbir Kapoor's never-seen-before avatar, others called it copied from a South Korean film. Commencing with Ranbir's entrance, the teaser showcases him holding an axe while a group of masked men await his arrival. A lively Punjabi track serves as the backdrop to the visuals. Clad in a white kurta and dhoti, Ranbir's face is partially revealed in the footage. Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men.

He was last seen in Tu Jhooti Mein Makaar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film did well at the box office.

