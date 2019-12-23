Ranbir Kapoor gets injured during football match, goes on to click photos with fans. Watch video

Bollywood actor and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has a fan following not only because of his acting skills but also for his love for sports. His love for football is something his fans are very well versed about and whenever he gets time, he makes it a point to play the game. This weekend happened to be the actor's yet another sporty hang out with several other celebrities, including Ishaan Khatter and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, he got injured during the game but won the hearts of his fans when he continued to click pictures with a calm face.

Several videos on the internet captured the game during which the Barfi actor got injured on his lips. He continued to play and later when he came out he posed for selfies with his fans who were waiting to catch his glimpse. Have a look:

On the professional front, he is these days shooting for his film Brahmastra in which he will be seen opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. The film was slated to release in summer 2020 however the current reports suggest that due to heavy VFX the film's release date has been postponed to December 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from Brahmastra, he will also feature in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera about which he told PTI, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News