Do Ranbir Kapoor and his sister fight with each other? Riddhima Kapoor Sahni answers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Do Ranbir Kapoor and her sister fight with each other? Riddhima Kapoor Sahni answers

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share a very warm bond. The duo has been by their mother's side, becoming her strength after the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30. Since then, Riddhima has been treating fans with various throwback pictures with their father from their anniversaries, New Year eves, lunches at Kapoor House and other occasions. Recently, she conducted a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and was asked about her fights with brother Ranbir.

During the session, a fan asked Riddhima if she and brother fight. He said, "Do you and brother Ranbir fight with each other even at this age." Riddhima replied, "All the time." Take a look-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Do Ranbir Kapoor and her sister fight with each other? Riddhima Kapoor Sahni answers

Netizens also asked Riddhima about her skin and hair care routine and complimented her for her new hjaircut given by her mother Neetu Kapoor. A fan also asked her about the well-being of Neetu Kapoor after the death of Rishi Kapoor. The question read, "How is Neetu ma'am? Is she doing fine?" She responded, "We drive strength from each other. We are well." She was also asked if she has a nutritionist to which she said that her mother is her in-house nutritionist.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima Kapoor Instagram story

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima flew down to Mumbai to be with her mother during this hard time. She could not attend the last rites of the actor due to lockdown restrictions and was present there over a video call. Since then, Riddhima has become the backbone of her mother and has stayed with her.

Recently, she shared pictures of a small get together when Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others visited Neetu's house and spent the weekend together. Sharing selfies with Bhatt sisters and her mother, Riddhima wrote, "My comfort zone #familia." Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya was also present at the get-together.

On the work front, actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and another untitled film with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage