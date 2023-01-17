Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
  Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Evelyn Sharma announces pregnancy: 'Baby #2 is on the way!'

Actress Evelyn Sharma made the announcement of her second pregnancy with a few images of herself showing off her adorable baby bump.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2023 21:21 IST
Evelyn Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EVELYN_SHARMA Evelyn Sharma's Instagram upload

It is a good news again for actress Evelyn Sharma as she announced her pregnancy today in her Instagram post. Ranbir Kapoor's co-star is expecting a baby for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos flaunting her baby bump. It was in November 2021, when Evelyn announced the birth of her baby girl and now, the doting mommy is all set to welcome her second child with her husband, Tushaan Bhindi.

Sharing the pictures, Evelyn wrote, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms! Baby 2 is on the way. #babybhindi #babynumber2 #anotherone #evelynsharma #growingourfamily #familyiseverything #love." 

It is a raining good news for all her fans and friends. As soon as she announced the news many celebrities were seen commenting well wishes to her. Celebrities like Neha Dhupia commented, "Many congratulations. twice the love and fun." Actress Sonal Chauhan said "Awwwww Congratulations my love." Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest. such great news". Lisa Haydon wrote, "Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news".

Evelyn, who currently resides in Australia with her hubby, celebrated daughter Ava's first birthday on November 18 with a grand birthday party for friends and family. While pregnant with her first baby, Evelyn opened up about the challenges of being pregnant during a pandemic. In a conversation with a news portal, the actress said, "All is going well and we can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon. Australia has been a fantastic place to stay during the pandemic. And, of course, to safely start our little family. It would have been wonderful to have close family and friends nearby during pregnancy, but we are blessed with a very community here, too".

Evelyn rose to stardom after playing a small comic part in the film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. The actress started her acting career in 2006 with the Hollywood film, Turn Left. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012, From Sydney with Love. She married Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021. The actress' marriage was an intimate affair.

 

