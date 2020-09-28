Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showers love on birthday boy with throwback pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI OFFICIAL Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showers love on birthday boy

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 today. The actor rang into his birthday with many throwback pictures with his family shared by sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Riddhima started a countdown for the actor's birthday and then shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him as the clock struck 12. Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much". She used hashtags like #mybabybrother and #38andfab." The post featured a collage of many pictures of the brother-sister duo, from their selfies to family portraits.

Also taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands. The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain. "Bday eve. #RK," Riddhima captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the Kapoor family celebrated Riddhima's birthday with a small family get together. The party was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor along with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir also made the day special for her by making a cute video in which he can be seen dancing with Alia. Sharing the video on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone." Riddhima also shared a collage of pictures featuring Ranbir, Alia, Kareena and Karisma from her small birthday bash. She wrote, "Family" Check out the pictures here-

Talking about his work projects, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Aya Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is on the sets of this film that Alia and Ranbir fell in love. Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

