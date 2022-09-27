Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt plays host, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan & others arrive; PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranbir Kapoor Birthday pics

Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older on September 28. The actor who is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt on Tuesday night celebrated his birthday with family and close friends in attendance. Many celebrities including Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were snapped as they arrived to attend Ranbir's birthday eve celebrations at his Bandra house.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was the first one to arrive for the party. She looked stunning as she donned a sequined outfit and completed the look with sparkling eye makeup.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShaheen Bhatt at Ranbir Kapoor Birthday

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji kept it casual.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAyan at Ranbir Kapoor Birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKaran Johar at Ranbir Kapoor Birthday

Aditya Rao Kapoor was also snapped wearing a white outfit as he arrived.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAditya Rao Kapoor

David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan also arrived with his wife for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRohit Dhawan at Ranbir Kapoor Birthday

Earlier, Alia and Ranbir were snapped in Bandra where they came for the inspection of their new house which is under construction.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family at Vastu on April 14. Their wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. After keeping it an absolute secret, Alia had shared the pictures from her D-day on her Instagram.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming films

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. She also has the Hollywood film Heart of Stone which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

