Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made secret entries for pre-wedding festivities in curtained vans?

As B-Town braces for the big fat wedding of Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the festivities have already kicked off with guests swarming to the marriage venues. While all eyes were at the couple and everyone wanted to see them, the couple probably ditched the media frenzy and made secret entries to the venue for their pre-wedding festivities. A white coloured air-conditioned van with its blinds drawn was also seen arriving at the premises, perhaps for the purpose of bringing in a couple of wedding attendees.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni for the pre-wedding festivities. In addition, Natasha Nanda too arrived at the actor's residence sporting a blue traditional ensemble and matching facemask. She was followed by her aunt Reema Jain who smiled at the paparazzi lined up at the venue.

Earlier, the three Kapoor properties - Ranbir's Vastu residence, RK Studio and Krishna Raj Bungalow were decorated with lights to set the ball rolling in motion for the festivities. Yesterday, Alia's Juhu residence was also decked up in bright pink and golden lights. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother's rumoured wedding.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions have started from today onwards with the wedding on April 15. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. Reportedly, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house today in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, at the same time, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji unveiled the couple's love song from their film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

