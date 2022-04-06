Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding in a week; excited fans flood Twitter with memes and videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALIAFORLIFELIVE A fanmade picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

All the Bollywood buffs right now are focused on Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming wedding. Going by the media reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on April 17 at RK House in a traditional ceremony. The pre-wedding functions are said to begin on April 14. While the couple has not confirmed or denied the rumours, fans have already begun their fanfare on social media. From photoshopped pictures of Ranbir and Alia as the groom and the bride to fanmade videos of them proposing and getting married have already taken over Twitter. Excited fans have claimed that this whole week will be dedicated to their favourite Bollywood jodi.

Expressing their joy, one of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans tweeted, "Still trying to process this! SHE IS ACTUALLY GETTING MARRIED IN A WEEK?? WE WILL SEE ALIA BHATT AS A REAL BRIDE??" Another said, "they are gonna make such a beautiful bride and groom pair."

Some of the fans are even worried that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be overshadowed by South superstar Yash's film KGF: Chapter 2 releasing at the same time. The Twitter user said, "They need to find another date cause the wedding won't be the talk of the town as #KGF2 is releasing and all the hype and craze at its peak at that time for #YashBOSS."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji turned cupid for Ranbir and Alia as the duo met on the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra. They are said to be dating for four years now and are excited to take their relationship to the next level. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception in 2018.

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has been very local in the past about her girl crush on Ranbir Kapoor since he started acting. Now, the childhood crush has turned into a fairytale romance. READ HERE.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra releasing on 9th September. The film is a combination of mythology and science fiction. The first character posters of the lead duo have already been released by the makers.