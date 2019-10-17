Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to kick off latest schedule of Brahmastra in Manali

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming sci-fi drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Since its announcement in 2017, it has been the most awaited film. Earlier, it was supposed to hit the screens by December this year but has been now postponed to 2020. The star cast of the film has already shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Scotland and Varanasi and now they will be flying away to Manali for the latest schedule of Brahmastra in November.

According to the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir and Alia will be kickstarting the next schedule of the film in Manali. A source told the tabloid, “Ranbir, Alia and the entire cast will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day shoot. Every location carries Shiva’s (RK’s character) story forward. Manali, too, plays an important role in the screenplay.”

There is no denying that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has always been the fan of Himalayas. He also shot for his most popular film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in Manali and beautifully captured the mountains in all their glory. During the making of the film, Ranbir had revealed that Ayan is a hard taskmaster and desires to go to the extreme to get the perfect shot. Looks like, Brahmastra will witness the similar magic.

The source added, “All the locations in India that feature in the story reference the central characters. During the Manali schedule, the story of Shiva’s origin and self-discovery will be traced.” The film is said to be a trilogy, and the first installment will narrate Shiva aka Ranbir’s discovery of the ‘agni’ within him. He will be seen emitting fire from his palms.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjun and Mouni Roy in important roles. It has already been shot for 130 days and was initially titled Dragon.

