Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in December 2020

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are said to be the latest couple in the cinebiz to get hitched. Earlier, there were rumours that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be tying the knot this year but the latest reports claim that Ranbir and Alia will get married in December. The report also claims that the families of the two actors have even asked their friends and relatives to save the date.