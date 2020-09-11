Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume Brahmastra shoot, Amitabh Bachchan to join for final schedule

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AYANMUKERJI Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume Brahmastra shoot

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is all set to go on floors again post COVID19 lockdown. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already begun dubbing for the film and will soon start the final schedule of the shoot where superstar Amitabh Bachchan will join them. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actors are supposed to shoot for fun videos and a song for the film as a part of its promotions during the release of the film. Director Ayan has been in talks with the post-production team including a London based VFX studio to finish the work of the film.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "They have also been working on a special video series to introduce the audience to the world of Brahmastra, which will be unveiled in succession closer to the date of release which has yet to be decided given the delay and the fact that theatres in India are not yet operational. Editing is on and so also dubbing."

Taling about the shoot, Ranbir and Alia will shoot for a song in the film in Mumbai's studio. Amitabh Bachchan will later join Ranbir Kapoor to shoot some important scenes. the report claims that the shoot will be completed in 10-12 days.

Other than Ranbir, Alia and Big B, Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as a scientist. The report in Pinkvilla read, “Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.”

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on 4th December this year.

