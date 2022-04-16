Vastu lit up for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash, Bollywood celebs expected to arrive soon

Saturday, April 16, 2022
     
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was an intimate affair. On Saturday, the couple is set to host a party and many from the film industry are expected to arrive.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2022 21:43 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14

Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are hosting a party at their love nest Vastu
  • The couple's wedding festivities also took place in the Vastu building earlier in the week
  • Bollywood celebs are expected to arrive for Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities concluded on April 14. On Saturday, the newlywed couple is hosting a bash at their Vastu residence to celebrate their union. For this party, Vastu has been decked up in fairy lights and guests are expected to arrive soon. Alia and Ranbir's wedding was a close-knit affair and only a few of the couple's friends from Bollywood were seen in the ceremonies. At this get-together, many popular faces are expected to mark their presence. 

Images of Vastu were shared as the couple are set to host their Bollywood friends for a party. Fans are also gathered outside the building and were seen clicking the pictures outside Ranbir and Alia's lovenest. In this building, they tied the knot along with some 50-odd guests.

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Fans click pics outside Vastu building

India Tv - vastu

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Vastu decked up lights for a party

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Scenes outside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Vastu building

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Scenes outside Vastu building

 

 

 

 

