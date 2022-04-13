Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi, security outside Ranbir's Juhu residence beefed up; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARKETING.BY.RAJ Barricades set up outside Ranbir Kapoor's Juhu residence

The security arrangements outside actor Ranbir Kapoor's house have been beefed up as the pre-wedding celebrations for his wedding with Alia Bhatt have started today. On Wednesday, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu where barricades have been set up at the main gate to ensure everything goes on smoothly. The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the mehendi celebration.

Yesterday, Vastu, along with Alia's Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother's wedding.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 2-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with the wedding on April 14. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, their friends have been dropping hints. On Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and confirmed Alia and Ranbir's wedding as he shared a sweet glimpse of the song Kesariya from his upcoming film Brahmastra, starring the couple. He also congratulated the couple as they embark on their new journey.

Also read: Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ayan Mukerji releases 'Love Poster' of Brahmastra

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since four years. Their love flourished on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

-with ANI inputs