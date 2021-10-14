Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati, uncle Venkatesh all set to get on the floors for Telugu web series

The uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are all set to appear together on Netflix's upcoming Telugu web series, 'Rana Naidu'. Both are stars with massive fan bases, with Rana Daggubati known nationally for his role in S.S. Rajamouli's all-time superhit film, 'Bahubaali: The Beginning'. And here's finally an announcement for the fans! The shooting for 'Rana Naidu' started on Thursday, October 14. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media, the story of the Telugu web series revolves around the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai's elite.

The series is an adaptation of the hit American series 'Ray Donovan' and will be directed by Supan Varma and Karan Ayushman, who're better-known for 'Mirzapur' and 'The Family Man', respectively.

The announcement of the project was made by Rana herself through a poster which was shared on Instagram alongside caption reading, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

Even Venkatesh shared a post and wrote, "I've seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

In an official statement, Rana said, "It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging & new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon."

While Venkatesh added, "I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it."

Venkatesh Daggubati had made a special appearance in Rana Daggubati's famous movie 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'. In 'Rana Naidu', it is reported, the two will play characters who are pitted against each other.

-With IANS inputs