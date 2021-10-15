Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISWASANTIPICTS Rana Daggubati to star in 'Netrikann' director's pan-India movie

South star Rana Daggubati is set to team up with director Milind Rau for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday (October 15). Rau, known for directing Tamil films like "Netrikann" and "The House Next Door", has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie. The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news. "Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH. Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more," the tweet read.

The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site.

Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the film.

Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in "Rana Naidu", the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American TV series "Ray Donovan" for Netflix. The shooting for 'Rana Naidu' started on Thursday, October 14. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media, the story of the Telugu web series revolves around the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai's elite.

The announcement of the project was made by Rana herself through a poster which was shared on Instagram alongside caption reading, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

(With PTI inputs)