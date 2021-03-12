Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rana Daggubati says 'Haathi Mere Saathi' has potential to bring audience to theatres

Actor Rana Daggubati feels his upcoming trilingual film "Haathi Mere Saathi" has the potential to change the game for Bollywood, and pull crowds to the theatres in massive numbers. Rana plays the role of Bandev, a man who has spent his life in the jungle and is committed to protecting it. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, "Haathi Mere Saathi" has a background score by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

"'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a story with a soul. It's a movie rooted deep in emotions and an enormity that can be realised only on the big screens. Just like the Southern industry, I strongly feel that our movie has the potential to bring the Hindi audience to the theaters too," the actor said.

The film has been shot in the dense forests of Kerala and Thailand and is based on one man's struggle to save the forest and its animals, and Unni was the star elephant of the film. It was originally expected to hit screens in April last year but was postponed due to the lockdown.

"Haathi Mere Saathi" is titled as "Kaadan" in Tamil and "Aranya" in Telugu. The film is set to release in theatres on March 26, and also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

(With IANS Inputs)