Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have August wedding. Actor's father confirms the date

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's gorgeous engagement photos have been ruling the hearts of the fans till now. After a romantic proposal earlier this month, the duo got engaged in a beautiful ceremony on May 21. Now, the duo is gearing up for their dreamy wedding on August 8th. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu confirmed that the couple will tie the knot this year on August 8 in Hyderabad. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that the ceremony will take place according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Suresh Babu had revealed that they were very happy to know about Rana and Miheeka and want them to get married sooner. He had said that the couple is planning to get married in December but it might happen sooner. Now, the fans have a date and there is no denying that they are eagerly waiting for the D-Day.

For the unversed, Miheeka is a Businesswoman. She is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka has got her Masters's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

On the other hand, during his conversation with actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati revealed that his proposal was simple and real. He also said that after meeting Miheeka, he realized she is the one he would want to spend the rest of his life with. He said, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love."

From the photos of the engagement ceremony, it surely looks like Rana and Miheeka are madly in love with each other. Interestingly, the duo has even got the first alphabet of their names tattooed on their wrists as well. A photo has surfaced on the internet in which 'R and M' are written in an infinity sign with a heart. Check out-

