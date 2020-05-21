Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
  5. Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's 'Roka' photos get best wishes from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Shetty and others

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati made it official with Miheeka Bajaj through a Roka ceremony on Thursday. Soon congratulatory messages started pouring in by actors Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja among many others. 

New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2020 19:26 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI

After recently confirming his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati made it official with a Roka ceremony on Thursday. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair. In the photographs, Rana is seen beaming with joy in a white shirt with a matching white dhoti. Miheeka looks stunning in an orange-gold sari with a yellow and pink border, teamed with a heavily-embellished blouse and chunky ethnic jewelry. She left her hair open and wore subtle make-up. Soon congratulatory messages started pouring in by actors Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja among many others. 

For the daytime ceremony, the couple opted for a colourful, floral decor and fairy lights. "And it's official," the "Baahubali" star captioned a picture of the couple. Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote "To the beginning of forever." 

Check the photos out:

View this post on Instagram

And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

View this post on Instagram

To the beginning of forever 💕 @ranadaggubati

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

View this post on Instagram

My happy place! 🥰🥰 @ranadaggubati

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

Now, have a look at the comments from various celebrities on their posts:

Image Source : INSTA

Image Source : INSTA

Image Source : INSTA

Image Source : INSTA

Image Source : INSTA

Earlier this month, Rana had made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo with his Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj." He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

View this post on Instagram

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Rana, who gained tremendous fame for essaying the role of Bhallaladeva is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, has a number of films lined up for the year. He will next be seen in Tamil film Kaadan, which has also been shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. The release of the film, directed by Prabhu Solomon, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

